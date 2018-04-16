Supervisor Barger heads to D.C. for annual meeting with federal officials
Los Angeles County Supervisor for the fifth district Kathryn Barger speaks to the North Los Angeles County Republican Women Federated meeting at Valencia Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
By Crystal Duan
3 mins ago

In lieu of the usually scheduled Tuesday meeting, county 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger will travel with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to Washington D.C. to discuss policy with federal officials.

The supervisors meet outside their jurisdiction once a year to discuss legislative and regulatory issues that impact the needs of the county, said Barger spokesman Tony Bell. They’re expected to meet with Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris at the Hart Senate Office buildings on Wednesday, too, according to the county agenda.

Barger plans to discuss mental health issues, transportation, child welfare and public safety. Projects in particular concern infrastructure, the roads and highways and the rail system, Bell said.

On her first D.C. trip last April, Barger talked about the Affordable Care Act and met with Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, Congressman Bill Shuster, R-Hollidaysburg, and Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, to discuss their shared portions of the county. She also spoke at a joint panel hosted by the National Association of Counties and Los Angeles County.

