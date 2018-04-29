Suspect arrested in SCV Sheriff’s Station graffiti vandalism incident

By Perry Smith

5 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sheriff’s Station officials announced an arrest Sunday in connection with a graffiti vandalism incident that took place at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Thursday night.

Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Castaic man in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 10:48 P.M., a suspect vandalized the exterior front walls of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station with red paint, according to a Sheriff’s Station news release.

The incident was captured on the station’s video surveillance system.

Within hours of the act of vandalism being committed, Sheriff’s Station Detective Michelle O’Brien was able to identify the suspect, officials said.

On Sunday morning, April 29, 2018, deputies arrested Castaic resident Sean Jamadar, 26, on felony vandalism charges at his home.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and served it at suspect Jamadar’s residence. Evidence used during the commission of the crime was recovered at the location. Jamadar was transported and booked at Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to a Nixle issued by the Sheriff’s Station.