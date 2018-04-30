Suspected gun-toting felon arrested during alleged target practice

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

If you’re a convicted felon, it’s probably not a good idea to make a trip to the Santa Clarita Valley to practice your target shooting.

That’s the advice posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Facebook page Monday, following the weekend arrest of an alleged gun-toting felon.

“We received a call on Saturday night informing us about ‘target shooting’ going on in a wash near Soledad Canyon Road and a mobile home park,” Shirley Miller wrote in her Facebook post.

“Responding deputies arrested a 55-year-old man from Van Nuys, who also happened to be a convicted felon,” she added. “He was charged with two felonies — felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

Arresting deputies seized firearms and ammunition in connection with the case.

