Teachers protest before recognition ceremony
Members of the Saugus Teachers Association lobbied for their rights with signs, chants and pizza inside the Saugus Union District building before a regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday night.
By Brennon Dixson
1 min ago

A couple hours before a recognition to honor 15 teachers from their 15 school sites, the Saugus Teachers Association protested at the Saugus Union School District’s office Tuesday.

At least 50 members of the Saugus Teachers Association took the opportunity to show up to the district building before a regularly scheduled board meeting to lobby with signs, chants and pizza.

“There’s nobody saying I want to make more money. The reality is we need to be funded for what we do,” kindergarten teacher Dia Vasquez said. “And funding is so much more than pay.”

Benefits, contract language and a salary increase are at the top of the Saugus Teachers Association’s list of demands as they met Wednesday to discuss their labor agreement with the district.

“We’re working very hard and diligently on the budget as we do every year,” said governing board member Paul De La Cerda, at the board meeting, adding he always encourages teachers to communicate with the board.

Teachers are only paid for 186 days a year, despite having to prepare for school in the summertime when they are supposed to be on vacation, educators said.

“Our day doesn’t end at 3 o’clock or whenever people think it does,” said Deborah Rocha, the SUSD teachers union president “We are often working even when you think we aren’t.”

Teachers at the meeting expressed how their continuous struggle with funding has began to affect other areas of their job, such as curriculum and even training.

“Planning a proper curriculum takes time and knowledge, things that teachers doesn’t always have,” Rocha said. “Even though I’m not a scientist, I have to somehow teach the conservation of matter.”

District officials reported from the dais that they are working on addressing staffing concerns. The district also recently sent the state a letter asking to fully fund its educational obligation, echoing a sentiment from school districts throughout California.

“We are working on staffing for the upcoming school year and are trying to get as many teachers on board as possible so we can enter next year fully staffed,” said Jennifer Stevenson, SUSD assistant superintendent of human resources, at Tuesday’s meeting.

Rocha added that it’s challenging to make time for lesson plans when elementary teachers don’t get planning periods or they have to deal with a problem child in the class. She said not all of the district’s teachers are trained to deal with a special population of students, nor are they properly equipped to attend the trainings that would allow them to be.

“When teachers try to go to training, we sometimes can’t because there are sub issues,” Rocha said, “When a teacher plans for a substitute in order to attend training, the teacher can get pulled out of training and back into class due to the substitute shortage.”

Teachers at the meeting felt that district and state legislators have been unwilling to support them, whether that be financially or giving them a theoretical pat on the back for a job well done.

“We don’t have aides in our classroom,” Vasquez said, “yet there are more expectations for teachers and students to succeed.”

Teachers counsel kids, create art and music events, provide customer service to parents and teach others how to be kind, often on their own time.

“Everyone says, ‘I could never do what you do’; ‘how do you do it?’; or ‘I love you, and I have so much respect for teachers,” Vasquez said, “but it doesn’t seem to go further than words.”

“Teachers will do what’s best for our membership,” Rocha said. “We don’t want to walk out of a classroom and fight for a raise, but we want to fight for our voice and where we feel our place should be in the scope of politics.”

About the author

View All Posts
Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson

Members of the Saugus Teachers Association lobbied for their rights with signs, chants and pizza inside the Saugus Union District building before a regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday night.

Teachers protest before recognition ceremony

1 min ago
Add Comment
Brennon Dixson

A couple hours before a recognition to honor 15 teachers from their 15 school sites, the Saugus Teachers Association protested at the Saugus Union School District’s office Tuesday.

At least 50 members of the Saugus Teachers Association took the opportunity to show up to the district building before a regularly scheduled board meeting to lobby with signs, chants and pizza.

“There’s nobody saying I want to make more money. The reality is we need to be funded for what we do,” kindergarten teacher Dia Vasquez said. “And funding is so much more than pay.”

Benefits, contract language and a salary increase are at the top of the Saugus Teachers Association’s list of demands as they met Wednesday to discuss their labor agreement with the district.

“We’re working very hard and diligently on the budget as we do every year,” said governing board member Paul De La Cerda, at the board meeting, adding he always encourages teachers to communicate with the board.

Teachers are only paid for 186 days a year, despite having to prepare for school in the summertime when they are supposed to be on vacation, educators said.

“Our day doesn’t end at 3 o’clock or whenever people think it does,” said Deborah Rocha, the SUSD teachers union president “We are often working even when you think we aren’t.”

Teachers at the meeting expressed how their continuous struggle with funding has began to affect other areas of their job, such as curriculum and even training.

“Planning a proper curriculum takes time and knowledge, things that teachers doesn’t always have,” Rocha said. “Even though I’m not a scientist, I have to somehow teach the conservation of matter.”

District officials reported from the dais that they are working on addressing staffing concerns. The district also recently sent the state a letter asking to fully fund its educational obligation, echoing a sentiment from school districts throughout California.

“We are working on staffing for the upcoming school year and are trying to get as many teachers on board as possible so we can enter next year fully staffed,” said Jennifer Stevenson, SUSD assistant superintendent of human resources, at Tuesday’s meeting.

Rocha added that it’s challenging to make time for lesson plans when elementary teachers don’t get planning periods or they have to deal with a problem child in the class. She said not all of the district’s teachers are trained to deal with a special population of students, nor are they properly equipped to attend the trainings that would allow them to be.

“When teachers try to go to training, we sometimes can’t because there are sub issues,” Rocha said, “When a teacher plans for a substitute in order to attend training, the teacher can get pulled out of training and back into class due to the substitute shortage.”

Teachers at the meeting felt that district and state legislators have been unwilling to support them, whether that be financially or giving them a theoretical pat on the back for a job well done.

“We don’t have aides in our classroom,” Vasquez said, “yet there are more expectations for teachers and students to succeed.”

Teachers counsel kids, create art and music events, provide customer service to parents and teach others how to be kind, often on their own time.

“Everyone says, ‘I could never do what you do’; ‘how do you do it?’; or ‘I love you, and I have so much respect for teachers,” Vasquez said, “but it doesn’t seem to go further than words.”

“Teachers will do what’s best for our membership,” Rocha said. “We don’t want to walk out of a classroom and fight for a raise, but we want to fight for our voice and where we feel our place should be in the scope of politics.”

About the author

View All Posts
Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art Exhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
18
Wed
7:12 pm Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Apr 18 @ 7:12 pm – 8:12 pm
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss & Alzheimer’s What: An overview of Alzheimer’s disease and its effects, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options. When:  3rd Wednesday of the month, 10 – 11 a.m. Where: Henry[...]
Apr
19
Thu
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 19 – Apr 22 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
20
Fri
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
21
Sat
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 21 – Apr 24 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
10:00 am Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Astronomy Day @ Valencia Library
Apr 21 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
The Local Group Astronomy Club and The Santa Clarita Public Library present our free annual Astronomy Day Celebration. We will be at the Valencia branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library from 10am to 3pm.[...]