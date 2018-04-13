‘Thinking on the fly,’ helicopter crew stops train speeding toward fire

By Austin Dave

Last update: 3 mins ago

They hoist hikers with broken legs and hypothermia, waterbomb scorching brush fires in cool fashion and whisk ill children to trauma centers.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations section can now add one more task to their ever-growing list – stopping a speeding train.

It all began Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out on the 4700 block of Crown Valley Road in Acton, about 20 minutes northeast of Santa Clarita city limits.

At 12:13, the fire department responded to reports of smoke and flame showing in the area. Upon arrival, crews found flames shooting out of a recreational vehicle across from the Antelope Valley Rehabilitation Center.

With winds gusting past 30 miles per hour, the blaze quickly charged into water-starved vegetation near the fully engulfed vehicle.

Within seconds, a ¼ acre brush fire had started and raced an adjacent pair of railroad tracks.

The first-alarm brush response was in full effect. Soon, the remainder of the seven engines, four camp crews, three helicopters, dozer team, patrol and a helicopter coordinator would arrive to the scene.

“Copter 1-9, we’re above the 5, be there in about three minutes Gary, I’ll meet you on air-to-ground,” crew chief-paramedic Mike Dubron said.

“Copy Mike,” Battalion Chief Gary Harris said.

At that point, Copter 19 pilot Eric Pacheco, Dubron and rescue paramedic Eddie Lee thundered toward the scene.

“L-A, Battalion 17 is on scene,” Harris, formerly assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley, said over the radio. The battalion chief went on to explain the fire was in the state responsible area and ended his broadcast with an urgent warning.

“It’s up against the railroad tracks. I need you to make emergency contact with the railroad. Hold all railroad traffic until further. All railroad traffic until further,” Harris said.

The dispatcher copied the request and contacted Metrolink. Minutes later, inbound Copter 19 noticed a passenger train on a collision course with firefighters working on tracks ahead.

'Thinking on the fly,' helicopter crew stops train speeding toward fire

Watch as Copter 19 battles time to stop a passenger train racing toward firefighters battling a brush fire on the tracks ahead yesterday.Read more about the event here: https://signalscv.com/2018/04/thinking-fly-helicopter-crew-stops-train-speeding-toward-fire/

Posted by Austin Dave on Friday, April 13, 2018

“Copter 1-9, advise Crown IC there is a Metrolink train that is proceeding northbound just passing Camp 11 now.”

Apparently, the engineer and conductor not aware of the crews on the tracks, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Sal Alvarado.

Wasting no time, crew chief Dubron repeated the message.

“Confirm, a Metrolink train is proceeding northbound on the tracks toward the incident. Priority traffic for Crown IC please,” he said over the radio.

The dispatcher relayed the information to Harris.

“Per Copter 19, he’s starting a Metrolink train is proceeding northbound from Camp 11 toward the incident.”

With urgency, Harris responded.

“L-A, extremely high priority, I need you to get ahold of Metrolink and stop that train. We have people on and near the tracks.”

The dispatcher made an inquiry about flares and Harris instructed crews to begin laying emergency flares on the tracks. The battalion chief continued working to get his units off the tracks as they battled back remaining active flames.

The train was a half mile from the incident. Live video from KABC-TV showed the moments following as Copter 19 flew alongside the train and paced the engine compartment.

“We’re trying to hail them now, he is slowing down,” Dubron radioed.

Within seconds, Pacheco swung the helicopter left and activated the flashing strobe lights.

“Copter 1-9, we have hailed the train. He has stopped,” Dubron said.

Recalling the event, Alvarado chuckled.

“They’re always thinking on the fly.”

About the author

View All Posts
Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

'Thinking on the fly,' helicopter crew stops train speeding toward fire

Watch as Copter 19 battles time to stop a passenger train racing toward firefighters battling a brush fire on the tracks ahead yesterday.Read more about the event here: https://signalscv.com/2018/04/thinking-fly-helicopter-crew-stops-train-speeding-toward-fire/

Posted by Austin Dave on Friday, April 13, 2018

‘Thinking on the fly,’ helicopter crew stops train speeding toward fire

3 mins ago
Add Comment
Austin Dave

They hoist hikers with broken legs and hypothermia, waterbomb scorching brush fires in cool fashion and whisk ill children to trauma centers.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations section can now add one more task to their ever-growing list – stopping a speeding train.

It all began Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out on the 4700 block of Crown Valley Road in Acton, about 20 minutes northeast of Santa Clarita city limits.

At 12:13, the fire department responded to reports of smoke and flame showing in the area. Upon arrival, crews found flames shooting out of a recreational vehicle across from the Antelope Valley Rehabilitation Center.

With winds gusting past 30 miles per hour, the blaze quickly charged into water-starved vegetation near the fully engulfed vehicle.

Within seconds, a ¼ acre brush fire had started and raced an adjacent pair of railroad tracks.

The first-alarm brush response was in full effect. Soon, the remainder of the seven engines, four camp crews, three helicopters, dozer team, patrol and a helicopter coordinator would arrive to the scene.

“Copter 1-9, we’re above the 5, be there in about three minutes Gary, I’ll meet you on air-to-ground,” crew chief-paramedic Mike Dubron said.

“Copy Mike,” Battalion Chief Gary Harris said.

At that point, Copter 19 pilot Eric Pacheco, Dubron and rescue paramedic Eddie Lee thundered toward the scene.

“L-A, Battalion 17 is on scene,” Harris, formerly assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley, said over the radio. The battalion chief went on to explain the fire was in the state responsible area and ended his broadcast with an urgent warning.

“It’s up against the railroad tracks. I need you to make emergency contact with the railroad. Hold all railroad traffic until further. All railroad traffic until further,” Harris said.

The dispatcher copied the request and contacted Metrolink. Minutes later, inbound Copter 19 noticed a passenger train on a collision course with firefighters working on tracks ahead.

“Copter 1-9, advise Crown IC there is a Metrolink train that is proceeding northbound just passing Camp 11 now.”

Apparently, the engineer and conductor not aware of the crews on the tracks, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Sal Alvarado.

Wasting no time, crew chief Dubron repeated the message.

“Confirm, a Metrolink train is proceeding northbound on the tracks toward the incident. Priority traffic for Crown IC please,” he said over the radio.

The dispatcher relayed the information to Harris.

“Per Copter 19, he’s starting a Metrolink train is proceeding northbound from Camp 11 toward the incident.”

With urgency, Harris responded.

“L-A, extremely high priority, I need you to get ahold of Metrolink and stop that train. We have people on and near the tracks.”

The dispatcher made an inquiry about flares and Harris instructed crews to begin laying emergency flares on the tracks. The battalion chief continued working to get his units off the tracks as they battled back remaining active flames.

The train was a half mile from the incident. Live video from KABC-TV showed the moments following as Copter 19 flew alongside the train and paced the engine compartment.

“We’re trying to hail them now, he is slowing down,” Dubron radioed.

Within seconds, Pacheco swung the helicopter left and activated the flashing strobe lights.

“Copter 1-9, we have hailed the train. He has stopped,” Dubron said.

Recalling the event, Alvarado chuckled.

“They’re always thinking on the fly.”

About the author

View All Posts
Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
13
Fri
9:00 am SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a curbside “Drug Take Back” event on Friday, April 13th.  Residents are invited to bring unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs to the sheriff’s station for disposal[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Across America for Brain Injured Children @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
What:  Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 14 @ 8:00 pm
Hoi Polloi and Pagter Bros Wineries – the two wineries which share The Double Trouble Wine Room in Old Town Newhall –  Celebrates it’s one year anniversary throughout the month of April. Double Trouble is[...]
Apr
15
Sun
7:00 am Castaic Lake 5K Run Fundraiser @ CastaiC Lake
Castaic Lake 5K Run Fundraiser @ CastaiC Lake
Apr 15 @ 7:00 am
Help raise money for your school! The Castaic Area Town Council will donate $10 to your School or organization for each registrant in the 5k Event. Family and friends are encouraged to participate along with[...]