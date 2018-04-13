Threat of a school shooting provokes moms to keep kids home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An Instagram post Thursday night by someone threatening to “bring an AK-47” to the school noting “looks like there might be another school shooting” has some parents angry over not being notified by the school, provoked to pull their kids from class.

The threat — a copy of which has been obtained by The Signal — was directed at Golden Valley High School, according to concerned parents of students there.

A check with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station revealed that deputies received word of the threat and “are handling it.”

Sgt. Scott Shoemaker told The Signal: “It’s being handled by our school deputy.”

The Signal is still trying to verify if the Instagram threat is the same one received by school officials, but school officials have not yet returned phone messages left with the principal.

Dave Caldwell, spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District, told The Signal he is “trying to get some of the details.”

An Instagram account called “gvhssecrets” apparently copied the threat and alerted others about it.

The threat reads: “I’m going to kill (first name) f—– (second name) because he’s always trying to act smart and badass and s—. If he sees this I will bring an AK-47 to f—- kill him. Looks like there might be another school shooting. (finger emoji) Can’t wait to kill that f—-.”

The mother of one Golden Valley High School student said she and at least five other moms are keeping their kids from school today.

A second woman, frustrated over receiving no information about the threat, went to the school and pulled her daughter out of class.

“There was one cop car there,” she said, regarding what she saw when she picked up her daughter`.

