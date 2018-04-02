TMU Insider: Savage finds focus as pitcher

By Mason Nesbitt, Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

TMU pitcher Scott Savage has been stellar in his last two outings for the Mustangs. Photo courtesy TMU Athletics

 

Two-way players, those who hit and pitch, are not uncommon at The Master’s University.

You’d only have to hang around Lou Herwaldt Stadium for a series or two to notice Preston White hustle in from right field so he can light up a radar gun. Or for designated hitter Jaiden France to climb the hill for an outing.

It would be harder, however, to find someone who has sliced and diced his time in quite as many ways as senior Scott Savage.

As a Mustang, Savage has played first base and third base.

At times, he’s been TMU’s designated hitter; at others, he’s manned the outfield. He has done his fair share of pitching, too.

That’s why his latest role seems as simple as its two-letter designation: PO — pitcher only.

“I’ve done everything else in college baseball, why not be a pitcher only, too,” Savage said at practice Monday. “I love it.”

What’s not to love?

In Savage’s last two starts, both wins, he’s tossed a combined 13 1/3 innings and allowed no earned runs.

Last week, he was the Golden State Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Week. This week, he’s the hottest arm for a Mustang squad that leads the conference in team ERA and desperately needs a win, or four.

Master’s (21-16, 13-13 in GSAC) — the GSAC’s fourth-place team — hosts third-place Westmont College at TMU today at 3 p.m. Then the Mustangs go on the road to play Hope International in Fullerton on Friday and Saturday in a series with conference tournament implications.

The tourney takes five teams, and Hope is 2.5 games back of TMU. Menlo College is 3.5 back. Ten games remain.

Savage, presumably, will throw later this week, a move that feels appropriate for a player who’s been anchored to the mound only later in his career.

Savage came to TMU as a catcher from Narbonne High in Harbor City, California, where he also demonstrated his versatility.

“I caught six innings and closed the seventh,” Savage said.

As a Master’s freshman, Savage mostly served as a designated hitter. Then he pitched and hit as a sophomore, tossing 41 2/3 innings, all out of the bullpen, and seeing action at first base. He posted a career-best 3.02 ERA that season.

As a junior, Savage racked up 67 at-bats. But down the stretch, he was a staple on the mound where he ultimately pitched 66 1/3 innings and made six starts, going 6-4.

The move to pitcher-only was a mostly-smooth one. TMU coach Monte Brooks saw it coming since Savage’s sophomore year.

“As time went on,” Brooks said, “we could see he was probably most talented in the future for us on the mound.”

That’s not to say Savage was a slouch at the dish. He hit .274 with 14 RBIs as a freshman. He hit a home run as a junior. But entering this summer, the focus was pitching.

TMU’s coaching staff challenged Savage to improve his core strength and to fine-tune his mechanics so he could repeat his delivery — delivering, they hoped, greater command and less stress on his arm.

“He really took that to heart,” Brooks said.

It all appears to be coming together.

In his last two starts, Savage has shown better command of his curve ball and slider, and he’s beaten hitters in 1-1 counts.

It’s success that started when he was willing to play one position, and one position only.

About the author

View All Posts
Mason Nesbitt

Mason Nesbitt, Contributor

TMU pitcher Scott Savage has been stellar in his last two outings for the Mustangs. Photo courtesy TMU Athletics

TMU Insider: Savage finds focus as pitcher

1 min ago
Add Comment
Mason Nesbitt, Contributor

 

Two-way players, those who hit and pitch, are not uncommon at The Master’s University.

You’d only have to hang around Lou Herwaldt Stadium for a series or two to notice Preston White hustle in from right field so he can light up a radar gun. Or for designated hitter Jaiden France to climb the hill for an outing.

It would be harder, however, to find someone who has sliced and diced his time in quite as many ways as senior Scott Savage.

As a Mustang, Savage has played first base and third base.

At times, he’s been TMU’s designated hitter; at others, he’s manned the outfield. He has done his fair share of pitching, too.

That’s why his latest role seems as simple as its two-letter designation: PO — pitcher only.

“I’ve done everything else in college baseball, why not be a pitcher only, too,” Savage said at practice Monday. “I love it.”

What’s not to love?

In Savage’s last two starts, both wins, he’s tossed a combined 13 1/3 innings and allowed no earned runs.

Last week, he was the Golden State Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Week. This week, he’s the hottest arm for a Mustang squad that leads the conference in team ERA and desperately needs a win, or four.

Master’s (21-16, 13-13 in GSAC) — the GSAC’s fourth-place team — hosts third-place Westmont College at TMU today at 3 p.m. Then the Mustangs go on the road to play Hope International in Fullerton on Friday and Saturday in a series with conference tournament implications.

The tourney takes five teams, and Hope is 2.5 games back of TMU. Menlo College is 3.5 back. Ten games remain.

Savage, presumably, will throw later this week, a move that feels appropriate for a player who’s been anchored to the mound only later in his career.

Savage came to TMU as a catcher from Narbonne High in Harbor City, California, where he also demonstrated his versatility.

“I caught six innings and closed the seventh,” Savage said.

As a Master’s freshman, Savage mostly served as a designated hitter. Then he pitched and hit as a sophomore, tossing 41 2/3 innings, all out of the bullpen, and seeing action at first base. He posted a career-best 3.02 ERA that season.

As a junior, Savage racked up 67 at-bats. But down the stretch, he was a staple on the mound where he ultimately pitched 66 1/3 innings and made six starts, going 6-4.

The move to pitcher-only was a mostly-smooth one. TMU coach Monte Brooks saw it coming since Savage’s sophomore year.

“As time went on,” Brooks said, “we could see he was probably most talented in the future for us on the mound.”

That’s not to say Savage was a slouch at the dish. He hit .274 with 14 RBIs as a freshman. He hit a home run as a junior. But entering this summer, the focus was pitching.

TMU’s coaching staff challenged Savage to improve his core strength and to fine-tune his mechanics so he could repeat his delivery — delivering, they hoped, greater command and less stress on his arm.

“He really took that to heart,” Brooks said.

It all appears to be coming together.

In his last two starts, Savage has shown better command of his curve ball and slider, and he’s beaten hitters in 1-1 counts.

It’s success that started when he was willing to play one position, and one position only.

About the author

View All Posts
Mason Nesbitt

Mason Nesbitt, Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
4
Wed
3:00 pm American Red Cross Blood Drive @ The Church On The Way Santa Clarita
American Red Cross Blood Drive @ The Church On The Way Santa Clarita
Apr 4 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Are you looking for a way to give back to the community? Come donate blood on March 4th give the gift of life to 3 people, and have a cookie and some juice. We will[...]
Apr
6
Fri
8:30 am Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Apr 6 @ 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
According to the American Red Cross, someone needs a blood donation every two seconds in the United States but less than ten percent of eligible donors donate each year. To help support patients in need[...]
12:00 pm 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
Apr 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
10 Year Anniversary Celebration - Salmassian Orthodontics @ Salmassian Orthodontics | Santa Clarita | California | United States
” Salmassian Orthodontics has been servicing the orthodontic needs of the Santa Clarita Valley since 2008. Being one of Santa Clarita’s few Board Certified Orthodontists, Dr. Salmassian and his team at Salmassian Orthodontics pride themselves[...]
6:00 pm Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm
The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Bingo Games and a Taco Bar at OLPH Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave in Newhall. Friday, April 6, 6 p.m. $25 per person. Call[...]
Apr
7
Sat
8:30 am Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Apr 7 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Learn to shoot correctly and confidently from Greg Hayes, former UCLA coach and current LA Clippers youth coach. Learn through video analysis, form shooting, touch development, footwork drills, and contests. Each camper will receive a[...]
10:00 am Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Apr 7 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center What: Join Westfield Valencia Town Center and Discovery Cube Los Angeles for Story Time as we read the all-time classic picture book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”[...]
12:00 pm Better Health in 2018: Health Ap... @ Castaic Library
Better Health in 2018: Health Ap... @ Castaic Library
Apr 7 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Become a better you in the New Year by incorporating tech into your life. Attendees will also review must-have applications to download from the App Store to help change your health outlook. Learn about fitness,[...]