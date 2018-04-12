Trailer fire in Acton ignites nearby brush, burns ¼ acre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Strong winds pushed a fully-involved trailer fire into nearby brush in Acton, promptly burning at least a quarter acre.

The fire – dubbed the Crown Incident – broke out in a trailer near Crown Valley Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

“This was a trailer fire that spread to the brush,” Inspector Gustavo Medina of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

“It’s moving into light to medium fuel (dry brush) with no structures threatened,” he said.

Strong winds were reported coming from the south, he added.

