West Ranch boys volleyball steals one Saugus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

West Ranch boys volleyball traveled to Saugus Thursday evening, stealing home court from the Cents by defeating them in straight sets, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.

“It was a really solid win for the team,” said West Ranch head coach Brandon Johnson. “We were short-handed because of some injuries and missing players, so we kind of had to battle through it. I think we came out a little flat to begin, but overall a solid win.”

“It’s nice to get an away win when you don’t play your best.”

The Wildcats’ Griffin Peters led the team with 15 kills and eight digs. Andrew Benser chipped in 13 kills and three aces, while Tyson Drake dished out 36 assists in the win.

“It’s nice to have Griffin and Andrew out there,” Johnson said about the two players. “Both are senior hitters that can really spread out the offense, which puts pressure on the other team’s defense, especially when Tyson can distribute the ball the way he does.”

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 14-2 overall and finish the first half of league play undefeated at 5-0.

Saugus drops to 9-11, 2-3 in Foothill League play and next hosts Canyon on Tuesday. West Ranch will play in the Chatsworth Varsity Invitational this weekend before playing at Golden Valley on Tuesday.

Valencia 3, Canyon 1

Valencia beat Canyon in four sets, 25-10-, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18.

Cameron Graves led the Vikings with 13 kills, while David Chun and Jordan Van Hecke had 11 kills apiece. Captain Aaron Erskin dished out 44 assists in the Viking win.

Valencia moves to 14-8 overall and 4-1 in Foothill League and will host Hart on Tuesday.

Dropping the game, Canyon finishes the first half of league play at 1-4 and 10-12 overall with the loss.