West Ranch girls track and field goes back-to-back

By Haley Sawyer

2 mins ago

For West Ranch’s London Lewis, running the final leg of the 4×400 meter relay is always significant.

For one, it makes her the last female runner from her team to touch the track. It’s a role she’s used to, but one that brought with it a little extra pressure in a dual meet against Valencia at Valencia on Thursday.

The result of the 4×400 would determine the Foothill League girls track and field title.

Lewis, who transferred from Valencia, used the pressure to her advantage as her 4×4 team clocked 3:56.37 to beat the Vikings and snatch the Wildcats’ second consecutive Foothill League title.

“Last year we were on (Saugus’) turf and it was a great win, but this year is different for me,” Lewis said. “I transferred from Valencia my freshman year so it was definitely a win on their turf, so it was more motivation for me.”

West Ranch won the meet 70-66, proving the strength of competition between the top two league teams.

The Vikings swept in both hurdles events. In the 100-meter hurdles, Chloe Stewart came in first, MaKenna Stephens was second and Asia Perkins was third.

In the 300, Juliana Anuakpado topped all hurdlers, followed by Stephens and Stewart.

Valencia also swept in the high jump with Lauryn Shockley, Chidinma Ikonte and Kaden Compayre each clearing 4 feet, 6 inches.

“We knew we needed some breaks, we got some great breaks,” said Valencia coach Jeff Gilkey. “Sweeping the high jump was massive for us. And then we lost a couple other breaks, but that’s what happens when on paper everything is within a fraction of an inch, a hundredth of a second.”

The Wildcats’ Sophia Hoelzel tripled in the 3200 (11:34.83), 1600 (5:08.55) and 800 (2:25.25), logging a season PR in the 1600.

“It feels amazing,” Hoelzel said. “I knew it would be hard going into today, but all I cared about was helping my team win, so it was worth it.”

Shelbi Schauble earned points for the Cats by claiming first in the long jump at 16-09.75 and the triple jump at 37-05.75. Natalie Ramirez also had the top throw in discus (133-02) and shot put (43-08.75).

The Valencia boys topped the West Ranch boys 82.5-52.5.

The Vikings claimed the top spot in the 4×100 and 4×400 relays, with the 4×1 comprised of Tanner Berney, Tylyn Cook, Adan Prado and JaCore Johnson and the 4×4 of Mitchill Albin, Mitchell Reading, Leonardo Hernandez and Kai Keawekane.

West Ranch’s Danny Bryant was first in discus and shot with throws of 179-08 and 60-03.75, respectively.

In hurdles, the Wildcats’ Mya Davis recorded a top time of 15.65 in the 110 and 41.51 in the 300 hurdles.

Hart, Canyon

On the boys side, the Cowboys beat the Indians 83-53. Troy Chairez was first in the 400 and was on the first-place 4×400 relay team. Jacob Lopez was first in shot put and second in discus.

For Hart, CJ McMullen was first in discus and second in shot. Cole Shirakata doubled in the 110 and 300 hurdles.

The Canyon girls beat Hart 101-33. Gabriella Sanchez doubled in the discus and shot put, while Selasi Mawugbe won the 100 hurdles and triple jump. Angelee Berganio won the 1600 and 800.

Saugus, Golden Valley

The Grizzlies won in boys events and the Centurions won in girls events. Official results were not available as of press deadline.