WiSH Foundation to host Wine on the Roof

The WiSH Education Foundation is hosting an event next month at the Valencia mall, where people are invited to enjoy some of their favorite wines, and a meal, in support of local education.

A chance to “Wine on the Roof… Dine on the Roof” of the Macy’s parking garage is available with local-only offerings, according to the event’s organizers, Eve Bushman of Eve’s Wine 101 and Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

From 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, the WiSH Foundation is teaming with folks like winemaker Steve Lemley, co-owner of SCV Custom Crush Services, who will curate wines from his local facility that houses more than 20 unique wineries – most making their debut that evening, according to event organizers.

A few of the Santa Clarita winemakers currently signed on include: Steve Lemley, Nate Hasper, Mark Blatty, Scott Page-Pagter, Doug Minnick, Ted Behlendorf and Dan Erland Andersen.

The event is also inviting winemakers to join in for “interesting and knowledgeable discourse,” about the wines and their potential pairings for the wines.

“Wine on the Roof has a distinctive layout to allow for camaraderie and conversation and you will be treated to a multi-course dinner,” according to a WiSH Foundation news release.

There will also be bread from the Speakeasy Bakery and appetizers served.

There is a limited number of tickets available, because the event includes seated dining, officials said.

Early ticket pricing is set at $125 per person or two for $200, and after April 15, ticket pricing will be $150 per person or two for $275.

More information is available and tickets can be purchased at www.WiSHscv.org.

Collaborators: Winemakers, Chefs, and Restaurants

Included so far in our lineup are: Chef Daniel Otto’s debut from his soon to open restaurant; Chef Lucio Teraza of Olive Terrace Bar and Grill; Chef Ignacio “Nacho” Munoz and Pastry Chef Kristina Waggoner of Salt Creek Grille; Chef Louis Pechan of Hundred Miles LA; the Culinary Team at Bonefish Grill; Chef Trevor of the Newhall Press Room; Chef Martin De La Cruz of Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Company; the baristas of Honu Coffee; the sweet makers from Nothing Bundt Cakes; and the Beams of Sweat Beams Ice Cream.