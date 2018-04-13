Young men learn to ‘be your own hero’ during biennial conference

Young men descended upon the Child & Family Center in Canyon Country to take part in the Sequoia’s Biennial Young Men’s Conference 2018.

The event entailed a series of workshops that revolved around the theme, ‘Be Your Own Hero.”

Activities included a superhero traits workshop where students made self-visualization boards, a tai-chi workshop and much more.

“He is empowering them to realize small steps lead to big changes,” said master of ceremonies Cory Christensen while overseeing the tai chi workshop, which was lead by Grandmaster Palushaj.