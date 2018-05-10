10 things that every blogger should not do

By Amy Tori, Contributor

1 min ago

Writing blog posts is no monkey business. Messing things up is a common phenomenon to every person that’s starting a job or learning to perfect his/her work. Numerous undeniable basics make every blogger successful. Below are ten things that every blogger must avoid to progress:

Thinking of ideas in a vacuum

As a blogger, great ideas will often appear to you randomly. They make come to you while exercising in the gym, doing yoga, talking to a friend on the phone or even while shopping at an open market. These ideas will usually come to you when you least expect. Remember that every blog post you write needs to serve the bigger perspective or goal of your company.

Plan a meeting with your manager and get to know how the ideas you have to align your organization’s goals. Also, get to meet someone in charge of sales and marketing and ask them about the questions they usually get from customers and investors. After these meetings, you will sit down and sample out the ideas that contribute to the realization of company’s goals.

Failing to use professional essay proofreading services

Most writers have a tendency of failing to edit and proofread their work. Even the most experienced and bestselling authors cannot produce excellent texts in their first draft. They need to read and correct mistakes in their work. Professional proofreaders will check your work and format it according to the most current blogging styles. Most importantly, essay writing services are cheap, and deliveries are 100% timely

Being too stiff in your writing

Blog post writing differs a lot from essay paper writing. The problem is that academic writings such as dissertations do not interest most readers. People need a different style of writing that doesn’t sound like school work. To be honest, every reader who visits your blog is not going to read your entire text. If you wish to keep them reading through your blogs, write as if you’re talking. This style of writing makes your work very easy and compelling to read.

Be more conversational in your blogging. In all your blog posts try to be more approachable. Everyone wants to feel like they are in business with a human being and not machines. Loosen up your wording. Eliminate jargon and try to use contractions and a few puns. By doing that, you will sound real and people will love to read your work.

Thinking that people care that it is you writing the post

You may not believe it, but it is the reality. Beginning bloggers tend to think that their readers will be interested in the stories they write. Nobody is interested in your experiences or you as a person. People need to learn something new and intriguing from your writing. So, try and show your personality. Despite the fact that readers don’t care about the person writing the post, it is always important to embed some sections of your personality into your texts. Through this, your audience will be cozier and connected with you.

How you infuse yourself into your story is upon you. You may choose to use vivid descriptions, refer to pop culture or crack a joke.

Making your subjects/topics too broad

When we all start blogging, we normally want to write about big things with great topics. Subjects that are too broad contain too many nuances and details that make it pretty hard to generate great pieces of writing on such titles. So, shift to creating specific titles for your blog posts. Very specific working titles tend to lure more targeted and even smaller audience. Such audiences are of higher quality and have a higher tendency to transform into clients and leads.

Learning how to pick titles that are appropriate for business blogs will give you a leveraged angle to all your blog writing.

Letting your writing be a brain dump

Sometimes, when bloggers get a wonderful idea, they simply get down to writing without giving a second thought. This usually leads to sub-par posts since the flow-of-consciousness writing style isn’t appropriate for blogging. Readers have a tendency of scanning blog post as opposed to actually reading them. So organize your work well by using specific post types, creating outlines and using headers.

Begin by choosing the type of post you would like to write. It can be any of the following posts:

How-to

List-based

Curated collection

SlideShare presentation

Failing to use data to substantiate your arguments

Most starters in the blogging industry tend to write content that lacks real-time statistics. Statements such as “Facebook users are growing at a constantly increasing rate” lack taste and the necessary compulsion to convince your readers that you’re really a good blogger. When writing your blog posts use statements like “Facebook registered a 2.5% customer base growth in the year 2017”. Figures and facts make your arguments and claims more intriguing to readers and will even convince them to start subscribing to your posts.

The rule of the thumb is for you to offer your key argument and then validate your claims.

Copying and pasting online content

Plagiarism has never worked anywhere. You’re a blogger because you believe you can give people original and new content. Your readers and customers will certainly know when you have copied writings from elsewhere since such work won’t reflect your voice. In addition, you risk being site-penalized and losing your customers. To address this problem, learn how to cite sources in your texts.

Failing to grow your subscribers

Blogging is not all about getting new readers to your site. You need to grow your list of subscribers, who will expand your initial traffic. Huge surges will drive the success of your post in the long run. Thus, ensure that you include a subscription CTA on your blog or site. Finally, develop an email marketing feature for your customers as well as a landing page for all subscribers that link them to social media platforms.

Failure to link to other posts

A good number of bloggers forget their older posts after publication. All your posts are important assets to your blogging career. My advice is that you must link all your works. They will help drive traffics to older posts as well as guide Google spiders throughout your site. Most importantly, they will help prove your perspectives.

Never linking to fellow bloggers

Most good bloggers fail to put links in their work. They just get busy and fail to link with other bloggers. This is detrimental to blogging. Linking will help other great bloggers join your conversation as well as enhance inbound links to your site.