How RSO Is Made: A Deep Dive Into the Most Beneficial Cannabis Extract

RSO is more than just another cannabis product. It’s a full-spectrum, whole-plant extract with a serious reputation – especially among people using it for therapeutic purposes. And that’s all a product of the unique process by which it’s made.

So, how is RSO actually made? What makes it different from other cannabis oils? And what should you know about the production process if you’re thinking about using it—or just curious about what’s behind the hype?

Let’s break it down.

First Things First: What Is RSO?

Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) is a potent cannabis concentrate made using the whole cannabis plant, not just isolated parts like buds or trichomes. The goal? To extract a full profile of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and plant compounds into a thick, tar-like oil.

What makes RSO unique is its high THC content and whole-plant compositing. It’s also decarboxylated (activated; it requires no heating to be potent) and ready to use right out of the syringe.

Most RSO is taken orally or applied topically. It’s not made for vaping, smoking, or getting fancy with – it’s straight-up therapeutic cannabis, concentrated.

Step One: Choosing the Right Plant Material

High-quality RSO starts with high-quality cannabis.

Rick Simpson’s original method used potent indica strains grown specifically for oil production. These days, reputable producers stick to the same principle of only using cannabis plants rich in cannabinoids and free from pesticides, mold, or heavy metals.

Here’s the key: the entire plant is used, not just the flower. That means leaves, small buds, and even stems go into the extraction mix. Why? Because RSO is so beneficial because of the whole-plant synergy it delivers. You’re getting everything the cannabis plant has to offer, not just isolated THC.

Some producers might prefer strains with particularly high THC content (for medical reasons), but it all depends on the desired cannabinoid profile.

Step Two: Solvent Extraction

Once the plant material is harvested, dried, and ground up, it’s time for extraction.

The traditional RSO method uses a food-grade solvent to pull cannabinoids and other compounds from the plant. Rick Simpson originally used 99% isopropyl alcohol, but ethanol is now the most commonly used solvent. It’s considered one of the safest and most effective options, especially when produced in a lab-grade environment.

Here’s the extraction process:

Soak the Plant Matter: Cannabis is placed in a container and fully submerged in the solvent. This starts to break down the plant’s cell walls and dissolve the trichomes (where most cannabinoids live).

Agitation: The mixture is stirred and shaken to help speed up the process. This step typically lasts a few minutes.

Drain and Filter: The solvent is strained off and passed through a filter to remove plant material, leaving a dark, cannabinoid-rich liquid.

This step effectively separates the cannabis oil from the plant, but what you have at this point is still a far cry from the thick oil you see in a finished syringe.

Step Three: Evaporation and Solvent Removal

The dark liquid collected from the extraction step is still full of solvent. It needs to be carefully removed before it’s safe for consumption.

This is where things get serious.

Removing solvent safely requires controlled heat and airflow. If done improperly, residual solvent could remain in the oil – or worse, the mixture could catch fire. That’s why reputable RSO producers use equipment like:

Distillation units

Vacuum ovens

Rotary evaporators

These tools gently heat the extract while allowing the solvent to evaporate off. Lower temperatures are preferred to preserve volatile compounds like terpenes, which can be destroyed if things get too hot.

When done correctly, the process leaves behind a thick, sticky, dark brown oil that’s dense with cannabinoids and plant compounds and virtually free of residual solvent.

Step Four: Decarboxylation

Here’s where the oil becomes active.

Raw cannabis contains mostly THCA – not THC. THCA isn’t intoxicating, but when it’s exposed to heat, it converts to THC. This chemical reaction is called decarboxylation.

RSO is typically decarboxylated as part of the evaporation process, but some producers take extra care by heating the oil again to ensure full activation.

Why does this matter? Because THC is one of the main components in cannabis that interacts with your endocannabinoid system in a meaningful way, rendering benefits whether you’re using RSO for pain, sleep, appetite, or anything else.

Decarboxylation ensures the final product is ready for direct oral consumption. No lighter, no vape, no cooking required.

Step Five: Testing and Quality Control

No batch of RSO should go out the door without rigorous lab testing.

Legitimate manufacturers test every batch for:

Potency (THC, CBD, other cannabinoids)

Residual solvents

Pesticides

Heavy metals

Microbials

Why? Because you’re putting this directly into your body. Whether it’s a high-dose capsule or a grain-of-rice-sized dab under your tongue, quality control isn’t optional.

Lab testing ensures that what’s in the syringe is pure, potent, and free from anything that doesn’t belong.

What Makes RSO Different From Other Cannabis Oils?

There are many different types of cannabis extract out there – distillate, rosin, and so forth.

Here’s what makes RSO stand out:

Full-Spectrum Philosophy: Unlike THC distillate (which isolates just one cannabinoid), RSO captures the full chemical fingerprint of the plant.

High Potency: RSO is extremely concentrated. One gram can contain up to 900mg of THC.

Whole-Plant Extract: Most cannabis products are only extracted from the buds of the cannabis plant, and only contain cannabinoids and/or terpenes. RSO incorporates the entire plant to maximize the entourage effect.

Ready to Use: No decarb or prep needed. RSO is already activated and easy to dose (with some patience and a steady hand).

Final Thoughts: The Power Behind the Process

RSO isn’t a cure-all, but as cannabis extracts go, it’s the most beneficial. And its power comes from the way it’s made.

From whole-plant sourcing and solvent extraction to careful decarboxylation and testing, the process behind RSO is built for one thing: delivering a potent, full-spectrum product that captures everything cannabis can offer.

Whether you’re looking into RSO for wellness support, symptom relief, or long-term therapeutic use, knowing how it’s made helps you appreciate why it works – and why not all cannabis oils are created equal.