14 Freeway traffic stalled by crash

By Perry Smith

15 mins ago

A car-versus-motorcyclist collision on the northbound lanes of Highway 14 left a motorcyclist with major injuries, officials said Thursday evening.

The collision, which happened on the northbound lanes, south of the Newhall Avenue offramp, caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from the motorcycle and onto oncoming traffic on the other side of the freeway, according to Officer Alex Rubio of the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received the initial call around 6:36 p.m. Fire officials were also on scene within minutes.

Fire officials dispatched at 6:39 p.m. and they were on the scene at 6:45 p.m.,” said David Michel, inspector with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. One patient was transported.

“The motorcycle and the vehicle were on the northbound side and the rider was on the southbound side,” Rubio said, adding the rider was being treated for “major injuries.”



CHP officials with the Newhall station were still on scene, and a SigAlert was expected to be issued as a result of the collision.