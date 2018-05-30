30th annual Taste of the Town set for Sunday

By Signal Staff

8 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One of the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest annual fundraising efforts, Taste of the Town, is returning this weekend to support the Child & Family Center.

Taste of the Town brings dozens of food and drink vendors together to the Southern California Innovation Park in Valencia for an all-you-can-eat fundraiser Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

“This year marks our 30th annual Taste of The Town,” said Joan Aschoff, president of the SCV Child & Family Center. “This event, which began as an intimate event in the backyard of the Piru mansion, has grown to a community favorite attracting over 2,000 people each year.”

Event officials also are encouraging everyone who might be thinking about drinking to make ride arrangements, because this year, a new addition to the more than 40 vendors may be one of the more popular ones — a create-your-cocktail booth from the folks at Johnnie Walker, who reached out to the C&FC to see if it could help with the event, said Cheryl Jones, vice president of marketing and community outreach for the C&FC.

This is in addition to the countless different pours available from the beer and wine selection that highlight the event every year, with just as many samples to eat, as well. The event does take place right around the corner from Wolf Creek Brewery, which is one of the event’s sponsors.

The food and beverage come from countless sources, which will be spread out all over the facility many still know as Mann Biomedical Park, which actually changed its name recently after changing ownership.

The wide lawn offers dancing space if attendees would like to groove to the music of Mark LeVang & Friends, who’s recently returned from touring with Neil Diamond, according to the event’s website.

Some of the biggest attractions, along with the food, drinks and music, are the prizes that will be up for auction, Jones said. She mentioned prizes from the annual “diamond drop,” for a chance at a Belgian gem valued at $5,000, according to the drop’s sponsor, Apo Yessayan of Classic Designs Jewelry, to destination-of-your-choice trips from Princess Cruises.

Aschoff and Jones also thanked the event’s co-chairs, Ginger LeVang and Marcy James, and supporters Mike DeLorenzo and Steve Sturgeon, who were integral in getting ready for the big day Sunday, they said.

“We are so grateful to all the sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers and attendees without which this event would not be possible,” Aschoff said. “The funds raised are vital to our ability to deliver on our mission of changing lives and helping people thrive by providing mental health, substance use and Domestic Violence services and education to those most in need.”

The event takes place from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 6, and the price of general admission is $75. The address is 25104 Rye Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. For more information, visit www.TasteoftheTown.com.

The Child & Family Center helps build a healthy Santa Clarita Valley by providing mental health, behavioral and education services to children, adults and families, according to the organization’s website.