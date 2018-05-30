Alleged revolver-firing incident leads to felony arrest

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Canyon Country man stands accused of pointing a gun at a man he knew, then pointing the handgun in the air and firing it.

Christopher Robinson, identified by deputies as a 30-year-old man who works at Taco Bell, was arrested Friday about 9 p.m.on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, a firearm.

The incident happened on May 20 about 10 p.m. when the suspect “allegedly pressed a revolver against the victim’s stomach, and then pointed the firearm at the sky, discharging one round,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said, also confirming the two knew each other.

The SCV Sheriff’s Special Assignment Team conducted an investigation that resulted in Robinson’s arrest.

The suspect was booked on felony charges of discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and assault with a deadly weapon, Miller said.

Bail for the suspect was set at more than $50,000.

