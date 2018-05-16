Barger appoints SCV resident, local health official to task force

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

L.A. County supervisors approved a Santa Clarita Valley health official to join a countywide task force aimed at healthier living for residents.

At the recommendation of county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Theresa “Missy” Nitescu, COO of Northeast Valley Health Corporation (NEVHC), has been appointed to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ Community Prevention and Population Health Task Force to represent the county’s 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

The appointment took effect Tuesday, when the Board of Supervisors unanimously confirmed the candidates for the Community Prevention and Population Health Task Force.

The NEVHC recently opened a new health facility in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“As a health professional and resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, it is my goal to ensure that the county’s public health efforts do not create disparities in my community,” Nitescu said in a statement Wednesday. “We can begin to create better health for all through an approach that takes into consideration a population’s social determinants of health,” she added, referring to the social, economic and environmental factors that influence an individual’s overall well-being.

As a member of the task force, Nitescu will provide insight and recommendations to government and public health agencies about public health priorities, initiatives and practices that help build health equity and healthier communities.

In addition to her work with the Board of Supervisors, Nitescu will provide her expertise and leadership with community health planning in L.A. County through projects that include the community health assessment, community health improvement plan, and other strategic efforts that promote strong population health. Nitescu will also report back to the communities, organizations, and coalitions in the fifth district to ensure that constituents stay informed of the task force’s work.

Nitescu holds a bachelor’s degree from State University New York, Plattsburgh and a master’s degree from California State University, Northridge.

She completed her training as a registered dietitian at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in Newark, New Jersey. She is also certified as a lactation educator and a health safety professional.

With over 30 years of experience in community and public health, Nitescu has worked for Northeast Valley Health Corporation overseeing all aspects of ambulatory care operations including the design and construction of all new NEVHC health centers. As one of the largest health centers in the country, NEVHC is expanding in the Santa Clarita Valley with its newest health center, the Newhall Health Center recently opening its doors in March 2018. Previously, she worked for the NEVHC Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program as the nutrition education director, served as a clinical dietitian for Mission Community Hospital, and a program manager for CA Project LEAN (Los Angeles Region) for California State University Northridge.

