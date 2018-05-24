Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss veterans with mental illness, domestic violence shelter provisions

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Next Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting will commence at 1 p.m. due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The meeting plans to cover using $15 million to help homeless veterans with mental illness; allocating funds to enhance the safety of neighborhood parks; hearing analysis from a consultant on body-worn cameras; establishing a Prison Rape Elimination Act; and proclaiming June 2018 ““Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Pride Month,” among other highlights.

The board also is scheduled to discuss authorizing the acting director of public social services to extend Domestic Violence Shelter-Based Program contracts for a year until June 30, 2019.

Last meeting, the board held its Tuesday discussion of community development grants essential for unincorporated areas for a later date, due to requests from members of the public, according to the meeting.

At the meeting, the board approved housing rules to provide option for homeowners and new opportunities to build or convert existing spaces into accessory dwelling units, also known as “backyard homes” or “granny flats.”

The ordinance gave homeowners more flexibility in creating ADUs and helps the county’s strive to expand low-cost housing options, according to discussion at the May 22 meeting.