Boy detained in connection with shooting at Palmdale high school

By Austin Dave

31 mins ago

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody following a shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale Friday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began receiving multiple 911 calls shortly after 7 a.m., Capt. Darren Harris confirmed at a press conference near Palmdale mall.

Harris said deputies responded with rapid response teams and deployed immediately. Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s Station units joined the California Highway Patrol as the scene as the incident unfolded.

Within minutes, deputies determined there was a male suspect on campus that had fired a rifle, Harris said. A 14-year-old student struck in the arm during the gunfire was transported to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the captain confirmed.

“We train and we prepare for the worst and we hope for the best,” Harris said. “We hope we never have to use it, but we are always ready to deploy rapidly and protect our students.”

Harris attributed training to what brought the incident to a rapid ending.

“It looks like it worked as it should today. That may be why we were able to put an end to it so quickly,” Harris said.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added and updated as information is received and vetted for accuracy.