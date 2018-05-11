Castaic Elementary names new principal

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Castaic Elementary School named a new principal Thursday to replace outgoing Principal Stephanie Beach, who was appointed principal of Live Oak Elementary School earlier this year.

Allison West was unanimously approved to become the newest principal of Castaic Elementary School, according to district officials at last night’s meeting. Family and friends in attendance cheered with a vuvuzela, bells and large cutout pictures of West’s head.

A student who had West as a first-grade teacher immediately ran up to the newly named principal and shared how excited she was to reconnect with one of her favorite teachers. West instantly recalled her former student’s name and echoed the sentiment.

It was a moment that the Board of Trustees at Castaic Union School District hope to see more of in the future.

“We are honored to have Mrs. West continue her career with the district as a principal for the students and families for Castaic Elementary School,” said Superintendent Steve Doyle. “The commitment and work ethic she has delivered these past years was a clear indication that she is the perfect fit to guide our students on the right path to success.”

West began her journey with the district more than 19 years ago as a library technician before eventually becoming a teacher. She has taught first, second and fifth grades at Live Oak Elementary and Castaic Elementary.

In 2014, she was chosen to work as a teacher on special assignment, overseeing the implementation of Common Core State Standards, revision of report cards and local district benchmarks, as well as being an instructional coach for new teachers.

More recently, West was named administrator on special assignment, where she currently assists the assistant superintendent of educational services, oversees Title I and the Independent Study programs.

Officials said she has been instrumental in implementing the District’s newly adopted ELA and ELD series, as well as the computer-based intervention program i-Ready.

During her tenure, she has worked closely with school sites and administrators to develop the District-wide Local Accountability Plan, providing her the necessary experience to find success in her newest occupation.

“The extensive experience Mrs. West has accumulated throughout these 19 years has prepared her for the challenges of being the new Castaic Elementary School Principal,” added Doyle.

West’s new role as principal for Castaic Elementary School will begin on July 1, 2018.