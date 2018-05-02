Castaic Union schools announce open enrollment

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Castaic Union School District officials announced to parents Wednesday it’s still enrolling children for transitional kindergarten through eighth grade, as well as its preschool programs.

All four school sites offer a variety of educational programs such as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), broadcast journalism, music, visual and performing arts and career pathways in the areas of culinary arts and sports medicine, to name a few, officials said.

“Our schools are equipped with 21st-century learning tools to prepare the leaders of tomorrow,” said Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle. “Each school site has hard-working dedicated faculty and staff members that help our students reach his or her full potential in a safe and nurturing environment.”

Students and teachers utilize Chromebooks, iPads, Smart Board technology, Google Classroom and digital portfolios to enhance the traditional learning experience. Additionally, students practice their STEM skills with hands-on learning inside makerspace rooms.

Parents are encouraged to contact CUSD or their neighborhood school site to schedule a tour with the principal. Tours are available during school hours for parents to view first-hand CUSD’s learning environment.

Castaic Elementary School, Northlake Hills Elementary School, and Castaic Middle School have received a California Distinguished School Award. Castaic Middle School was also recognized with the California Gold Ribbon Award from the California Department of Education and named a National Forum Schools to Watch and was honored by the California League of Schools.

About Castaic Union School District: Serving nearly 2,200 students in the northwest portion of the Santa Clarita Valley. Castaic Union School District features four schools, providing children with a creative and collaborative learning environment supported by a safe and nurturing atmosphere that creates lifelong learners and empowers them to be critical thinkers in a global community.

The following information was shared with The Signal via a news release from the Castaic Union School District.