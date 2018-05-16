Castaic Union treats teacher and staff

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Students, parents and schools are continuing their efforts to recognize the valuable work of teachers and classified staff in the Castaic Union School District, despite national Teacher Appreciation Week concluding last week and Classified School Employees Week occurring next week.

Teachers, aides, campus supervisors and the other classified staff members at Northlake Hills Elementary School were treated to Sweet Beams Ice Cream Wednesday in honor of Castaic Union’s Staff Appreciation Celebration.

“We recognize our staff for all that they do to make our students successful in so many ways,” officials said prior to Wednesday’s celebration.

Superintendent Steve Doyle, board member Mayreen Burk and principal Erin Augusta were on hand to witness yellow chickens flail in the air as kindergarteners, librarians and office workers rushed to the claim their ice cream.

“It’s always great to have things like that done for us,” assistant office manager Stacy Paul said. “It’s the little things that matter.”

Classified staff mentioned their positions and the work they do for children can sometimes go overlooked because they’re usually working with parents or students who are having a difficult time and other problems that may arise during a school day on campus.

“It takes a village,” Paul said. “A school can’t operate without the very, very important teachers and staff who help keep everything in order.”

She added, “We’re all a team trying to accomplish one goal.”