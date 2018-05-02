‘Cookie Monster’ theme takes home ‘cArt aRt’ prize for Earth Arbor Day

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Trash talk aside, the “Recycle Cookie Here” theme took home the grand prize, and of course, bragging rights in Santa Clarita’s 2018 Earth Arbor Day Festival.

The city of Santa Clarita announced the winners Wednesday of the 2018 “cArt aRt” competition, which was held in conjunction with the city’s annual Earth Arbor Day Festival on April 28.

The creative contest asked residents to transform ordinary trash or recycling carts into extraordinary works of art for a chance at cash prizes.

Contestants unveiled their completed works of cArt aRt during the festival, and both judges and attendees voted for their favorite entries in four categories: Most Creative, Best Local Flair, Best Green Theme and Fan Favorite. One entry was also chosen to take home the cArt aRt Grand Prize. The following entries were selected as category winners in the competition:

Grand Prize ($200) – “Recycle Cookie Here”

Most Creative ($100) – “Chewy Up Your Recycling”

Best Local Flair ($100) – Troop 1122

Best Green Theme ($100) – “Plant a Tree, Save the Earth”

Fan Favorite ($50) – “Daisy Flower Garden”

The city’s annual cArt aRt competition is designed to raise awareness about recycling by encouraging residents to creatively decorate free trash or recycling carts, which are provided by Waste Management, with paint, art supplies and recycled items.

Visit Green Santa Clarita on Facebook to see photos of the winners.

For additional information about the City of Santa Clarita’s annual cArt aRt competition, contact Laura Jardine, Project Technician for the City’s Environmental Services Division, at (661) 255-4376 or visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a city of Santa Clarita news release