Deer struck in Stevenson Ranch in latest wildlife encounter

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A deer is struggling to stay alive Tuesday morning after it was hit by an SUV in Stevenson Ranch.

The animal was struck shortly after 10:35 a.m. by a motorist driving a brown Ford Explorer on Steinbeck Avenue near the Stevenson Ranch Parkway.

“The deer survived,” Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said, noting that officers with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control were notified.

Animal Control spokeswoman Don Belton said the incident is being investigated.

Deer are on the move at the moment, Peter Tira, spokesman for the California Fish and Wildlife told The Signal.

“Typically, they will migrate in May, moving to higher elevations usually, as higher elevations offer more food,” he said.

Whenever a deer is hit by a motor vehicle, witnesses should first call local first responders such as the sheriff or animal control officers, he added.

Tuesday’s deer incident is the latest in recent encounters with wildlife.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded Saturday to reports of a bear on top of a mobile home in Gorman.

In a Tweet posted on the SCV Sheriff social media: “A bear reportedly tore through a shed looking for food and then ended up on a roof.

“If it’s not a nuisance bear, we will come in and tranquilize it, then relocate it to a “wild habitat nearby,” Tira said.

In Saturday’s incident, however, the bear found a way off of the roof.

Deputies kept a “watchful eye” on the bear with their flashlights until California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers arrived.

The bear escaped to a tree, and it was determined by Fish and Wildlife to leave him, as he had access to open space.

“A nuisance bear is a bear that regularly goes through trash, breaks into homes,” Tira said.

