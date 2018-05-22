Deputies respond to hot prowl burglary, restaurant break-ins

By Jim Holt

2 mins ago

Shock and screams punctuated a “hot prowl” burglary in Canyon Country early Tuesday morning, prompting a search by sheriff’s deputies for the burglars.

“No one was hurt but there was a lot of screaming,” Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal on Tuesday.

“This was a hot prowl burglary,” he said, referring to a burglary committed when occupants inside the targeted residence.

In this case, occupants were inside a two-story home on May Way when they confronted masked intruders about 2 a.m.

Deputies responding to a 911 call from the home converged on the home, looking for suspects described as wearing ski masks.

Deputies are also investigating break-ins at two restaurants on Sierra Highway a short time after the hot prowl burglary.

About 2:50 a.m., two restaurants at the Sierra Crest strip plaza on Sierra Highway, near Flying Tiger Drive, a mile east of May Way.

“Two (unidentified men) broke into the restaurants and tried to break the cash register looking for money,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

