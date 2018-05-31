Everything you need to know about COC’s graduation

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Graduation is upon the College of the Canyons and its students, who will don their blue caps and gowns in the honor grove tomorrow morning for COC’s 2018 graduation ceremony.

“It is with great pride that we honor the hard work and tenacity of the members of the College of the Canyons class of 2018,” said Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook.

This year, the Honor Grove will house 2,232 graduates and their families at 8 a.m. on Friday. The ceremony will recognize COC’s largest class ever, which includes students who graduated in the fall term and those who petitioned to graduate in the spring and summer terms.

Parking on campus is limited due to construction, so officials recommend guests arrive prior to the beginning of the ceremony. Disabled parking, with a visible placard, is available on campus.

Seating is limited, but officials said “families are invited to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit in the honor grove behind the graduates.”

The ceremony will take place outside, so depending on the weather, the temperature can range from very warm to cool.

The event is expected to be live-streamed by The Signal for the family members who are unable to attend.

For more information, visit COC’s website or contact 661-259-7800.