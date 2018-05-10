Everything you need to know about Friday’s CalArts Graduation

By Brennon Dixson

2 mins ago

Hundreds of students from the internationally renowned California Institute of the Arts will don their hand-made costumes and decorated dresses, as they grace the stage for the 2018 graduation ceremony.

The Graduation Courtyard will be packed with future graduates from the school’s 70 comprehensive degree programs in the visual, performing, media and literary arts.

The self-described “all-inclusive community for a diverse set of authentic voices” will begin the ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday on the north side of campus, along McBean Parkway.

Similar to CalArts, the ceremony is very informal, the website reads. “There are no robes, gowns or hats.”

Many students opt to wear an orchid lei during commencement. While bouquets and leis will be sold at commencement, guests are encouraged to pre-order and pick up their leis on campus ahead of the ceremony so that students are photographed wearing their leis when crossing the commencement stage.

The ceremony takes place outside, so depending on the weather, the temperature can range from very warm to cool once the sun sets. Seating is limited, so if you are expecting a large group it is advised to come early to secure seats in the shade.

Parking on campus is limited due to construction. If parking on campus is preferred, it is recommended to arrive two hours prior to the beginning of the ceremony. Disabled parking, with visible placard, is available on campus.

Off-site parking and a shuttle back to CalArts will be available at the Mormon Church on McBean Parkway.

The school suggests that families allot extra time for the drive up the 5 freeway on Friday evening.

“It is a favorite route out of Los Angeles and is often more crowded and slower than anticipated,” officials said. “Drive time from LAX to CalArts can take as long as 1.5 hours during rush hour.”

For those who’d prefer to avoid the rush and watch from home, the CalArts’ Commencement will be live-streamed at facebook.com/CalArtsGraduation.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a reception with hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided in the Main Gallery.

For more information, contact the Office of Student Affairs at 661-253-7874 or studentaffairs@calarts.edu.