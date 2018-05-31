Fire next to Fire Station destroys two vehicles, condo complex spared

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

At least two vehicles were destroyed in a Canyon Country garage fire Thursday afternoon.

Fortunately, the fire broke out next door to Los Angeles County Fire Station No. 107 on Soledad Canyon Road, near Solemint.

The fire was first reported at 2:30 p.m., with fire and smoke seen coming from the garage of a two-story condominium complex, Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman told The Signal.

“They knocked the fire down at 2:45 p.m.,” he said. “There were no extensions of the fire into the adjacent building.

“And, there were no injuries. But, some vehicles were damaged in the fire,” Pittman said.

Firefighters were still at the scene “mopping up” as of 3 p.m.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt