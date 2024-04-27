Person hit by vehicle near Mabel’s Roadhouse  

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to officials.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 1:06 a.m. and arrived on the scene four minutes later, according to Sergeant Elizondo, a spokesman with the station who declined to provide his first name.

Elizondo could not provide any additional information on the incident’s circumstances or if anyone was arrested. According to observations on the scene, a male and female suspects assaulted several people and fled the scene going north on Bouquet Canyon Road.

First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the incident at 1:12 a.m. and arrived at 1:16 a.m. Initially, personnel with the fire department received reports of a vehicle that hit a structure, said Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher.

On arrival it was a pedestrian that was hit, confirmed Peters. The patient declined medical attention and no injuries were recorded, he added.

Oscar Sol contributed to this report.