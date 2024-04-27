Parks Commission to discuss The Rink 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is expected to talk Thursday about plans for The Rink Sports Pavilion, the city’s $25 million roller-skating space that’s being planned for behind the Santa Clarita Activities Center.

The “first of its kind” facility for the city is meant to bring “an intergenerational recreation amenity” to the community, according to the city’s agenda for the 6 p.m. Thursday meeting at City Hall.

The plans have grown considerably in scope since the Santa Clarita City Council first approved a design in April 2022.

The initial scope of the plans looked at a gated roller-skating rink with a single-story covered structure, shaded spectator seating, an audio booth and sound system, dasher boards, security cameras, a Wi-Fi access point, LED lighting and landscaping.

The design work for that version was expected to cost a little over $500,000, which was funded in part by $150,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal COVID-19 aid package.

That plan noted there would be additional outreach to determine if other amenities were desired, and community input led to a number of additions.

The design work for the final version was expected to cost approximately $1.66 million, which would create a plan for a fully enclosed, multiuse facility.

“Since the award of the design contract, the proposed design for the rink has been modified to expand the building footprint and include a kitchen/concession area, additional storage, a family restroom, and exterior improvements,” according to a city of Santa Clarita agenda report by Shannon Pickett of the city’s Public Works Department in November. “These amenities will improve the functionality of the facility while addressing the current and future needs of the community. These modifications have significantly increased the scope of the project.”

The Arts Commission in March approved “The Kaleidoscope Sound Hallway” as an art piece for the project, a “colorful kaleidoscope-inspired circles and forms, spinning mosaic circles, and hand drums.”

The City Council is expected to have a final say on the piece, which was budgeted for 1% of the project’s cost, in line with city policy for capital improvement projects.

The project is expected to be constructed in two phases, according to an April 9 city discussion.

The first phase is expected to start this summer, and include rough grading, relocation of the sand volleyball court to a temporary site, preparation of the building pad and utility adjustments.

The second phase is the rink’s construction, landscaping, walkways, utility connections and parking lot improvements.

The second phase is expected to start by the end of this year, according to the city’s previously stated plans.