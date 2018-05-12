Friday night crash takes out pole, sends man to hospital

By Perry Smith

3 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sheriff’s and fire officials responded to a single-car injury crash Friday night in Canyon Country.

Fire officials began receiving 911 calls at approximately 9:40 a.m. regarding a crash near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Via Princessa, according to Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The car, a white, four-door Chrysler sedan, left the road and struck a light pole that ultimately came down on the vehicle. The severity of the driver’s injuries was not immediately known.

“(Emergency personnel) extricated one person and took him to the hospital,” he said.

Witnesses reported the Jaws of Life were used to extricate the driver, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, according to officials. Fire officials were able to transport the man by approximately 1:05 a.m., after their extraction efforts.

Sheriff’s Station officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121