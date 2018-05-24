Hart boy’s golf, Scheller ends playoff journey

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Throughout Jess Scheller’s appearance in the CIF/SCGA Southern State Regional Championship on Thursday, the Hart boys golf team kept track of almost every move through a group chat.

“While he’s playing, we’re checking up on how he was doing, coach was giving us updates,” said fellow Indian Art Thompson. “For the last one especially, the last round, I texted the group chat, five holes left, 3-over, he’s going to par out, or birdie out. I was on his side.”

But all the well wishes in the group chat weren’t able to help Scheller, as he carded a 5-over 78 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena and missed the cut for the CIF State Championship by five strokes.

Tyler Guo of Crean Lutheran was the tournament medalist at 7-under. William Mouw of Ontario Christian followed at 3-under and Kento Yamawaki (La Costa Canyon), Tyler Schafer (Long Beach Wilson) and Darien Zhao (Rancho Bernardo) tied for third at 1-under.

“He played well, but missed too many birdie putts today,” said Hart coach Steve Lindberg of Scheller. “Overall, he had a great year and it has been a privilege to coach him for four years.”

Scheller, a senior, finished third in the individual Foothill League standings this season claimed medalist honors in two league meets. He also helped the Indians to a second-place team finish in league.

The senior balanced playoffs with finals and show choir, a feat that left him sleep-deprived, but still determined.

“His senior year was so very busy with splitting time between academics, athletics, and show choir,” Lindberg said. “He excelled at a high level in all areas and grew tremendously.”

Scheller will continue his golf career at Cal State Fullerton in the fall and will capitalize on the growth he’s had in prep golf.

“He’s just gotten better in general,” Thompson said. “Mentality is a big one. Me, him and Jason (Yoo) were on varsity all four years together from freshman to senior year, getting longer, getting better, getting more focused.”