Hart district students earn automotive awards

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Three students in the William S. Hart Union High School District were awarded with $500 cash Tuesday from Dave Reeves of Reeves Complete Auto Center in Canyon Country.

Canyon’s Ben Goosens, Hart’s Garrett Cole and Saugus’s Hailee Corrington were chosen for the awards by their instructors because of how they distinguished themselves in the automotive classroom, Hart officials said in a press release.

Reeves said he provided the awards to support and encourage the future careers of students in the district’s Automotive Systems Diagnostics, Service and Repair pathway.

“I have a desire to honor students who worked really hard in their automotive programs at their schools,” he said. “I enjoy helping people so I’m glad to help these students.”

Reves is a business partner with the District’s Career and College Readiness Department who advises the pathway.

The Systems Diagnostics, Service, and Repair pathway prepares students for postsecondary education and employment in the transportation industry, which includes but is not limited to motor vehicles, rail systems, marine applications, and small-engine and specialty equipment.