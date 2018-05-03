Heavily-armed LASD units shut down Parker Road for search warrant

By Jim Holt

4 mins ago

Heavily-armed members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Special Enforcement Bureau executed a search warrant in Castaic Thursday morning, shutting down a portion of Parker Road.

More than half a dozen SWAT-like vehicles were seen positioned around the I-5 northbound off-ramp and Parker Road.

Parker Road from the off-ramps on either side of Interstate 5 were cordoned off shortly after 11 a.m. in support of the LASD operation.

“We’re closing a couple of road and doing traffic control for them, California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard told The Signal.

It was unknown how long the stretch of Parker Road would be closed, he said.

Details about the search warrant were not available.

“They’re serving a search warrant in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Nicole Nishida, spokeswoman for the LASD told The Signal.

