LA County Registrar partners with Lyft and Uber for election day

By News Release

1 min ago

News release issued by Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/ County Clerk

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced Uber and Lyft will now be featured on the RR/CC’s online Polling Place Locator tool. Voters will be able to easily request a ride directly from the locator tool to their polling place on Election Day, June 5th.

The Polling Place Locator tool can be found on LAvote.net. Once a voter inputs their information, the locator will display the voter’s polling place and both ridesharing apps will be easily accessible.*

“We’re thrilled to partner with Los Angeles County to promote civic engagement by providing our millions of riders and drivers with resources to find their local polling place and vote on election day,” said Tom Maguire, Uber West General Manager.

Partnering with Uber and Lyft will ensure voters have alternative options to easily get to their polling place.

“Lyft is proud to partner with LA County to make it easier to vote,” said Brian McGuigan, Senior Public Affairs Manager at Lyft. “Lack of access to reliable transportation is one barrier to voting and LA County is a leader in harnessing technology to make voting more accessible and convenient to all.”

*Voters who select Lyft will need to have the app already installed on their mobile device before requesting a ride from the Polling Place Locator