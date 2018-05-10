Letter carriers food drive set for Saturday

The 26th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is set for this Saturday, May 12.

On that day, throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and across the country, residents are asked to leave bags of non-perishable food items at their mail boxes early in the morning. Postal workers will pick up the bags on their regular routes. Locally, the food will be given to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

Volunteers will be stationed at U.S. Post Office sites to unload the vehicles of food picked up throughout the valley by local carriers and taken to the Food Pantry.

“The letter carriers drive is the biggest event of the year the Food Pantry is associated with, to feed those in need in our valley,” said Jason Schaff, SCV Food Pantry board president. “The carriers work hard that day for this worthy cause and the pantry and our clients are very appreciative.”

Donations keep the Pantry stocked during the summer months when donations are typically at their lowest.