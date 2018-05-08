Man accused of shooting up occupied car

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Canyon Country man was scheduled to appear in court this morning, accused of strafing an occupied car parked on a Saugus street in an incident that happened last month.

Timothy Lee Mosandl, a 34-year-old metal worker, was arrested Saturday afternoon by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of shooting at an occupied vehicle.

“On April 11, 2018, just after midnight, a shooting occurred on the 22400 block of Lemon Street in Santa Clarita,” Lt. Ignacious Somoano who heads the SCV Sheriff Station’s Detective Bureau, told The Signal Monday.

“Several shots were fired at an occupied vehicle and at a parked vehicle,” he said. “Since the incident, detectives have served two search warrants and interviewed several people.” Suspect Mosandl was eventually identified as the shooter, he said.

On Saturday, patrol deputies responding to a disturbance call on the 21400 block of Peggy Joyce Lane, in Saugus, contacted Mosandl, Somoano said. He was arrested and charged with the Lemon Street shooting.

Mosandl was scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Tuesday.

His bail has been set a $250,000.

