Man ordered to stay away from mom, kicks out police car window

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A transient arrested for allegedly violating a restraining to stay away from his mother was charged additionally with vandalism on his way to the station for allegedly having kicked out the rear window of the police car.

David Hasse, 39, was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of defacing property by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

On Sunday morning, shortly before 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a Canyon Country residence on the 20100 block of Crest View Drive for a family disturbance call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“The victim is the suspect’s mother and has a restraining order against the suspect,” she said. “The suspect was arrested for violation of a restraining order. He was transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“When the suspect was in the patrol vehicle, he kicked out the rear passenger side window of the patrol vehicle. He was additionally charged with felony vandalism.”

Bail for Hasse was set at $20,000.

