Old motor home sought in domestic violence report involving kids

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies are looking for the driver of “an old beaten” up motor home in response to a call from a domestic violence victim who was concerned her two children may be occupants in the vehicle.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a domestic violence call alerting them to possibility children were aboard a 1989 Dolphin motorhome.

“This was a domestic violence situation and when the woman reported it, she gave a description of the vehicle,” Sgt. Dan Dantice told The Signal Tuesday morning.

“One of our deputies saw the vehicle on Newhall Ranch Road but it failed to yield, travelling south to the (Interstate 5) freeway.

A brief pursuit from Grandview Drive to Dickason Drive ensued.

“There was a short pursuit on Newhall Ranch Road,” Dantice said, noting “we erred on the side of caution and called it off.”

Deputies notified the California Highway Patrol about the vehicle with Oregon licence plates .

CHP Officer Josh Greengard said CHP officers spotted no sign of the motor home.

Deputies were not able to confirm that children were in the sought vehicle.

“We had witness accounts (there were children),” Sgt. Brian Shreves said, noting there was also unconfirmed reports of a firearm in the same vehicle.

“We are investigating this as a domestic violence incident,” he said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt