Posted non-credible "Don't go to school" threat, rankles Valencia High School parents

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A “don’t go to school tomorrow” post on Instagram sparked fear and concern among some parents of Valencia High School students Sunday until local sheriff’s detectives investigated and assured them otherwise.

The threat which, according to law enforcement, depicted an image from the current Avengers movie, Infinity War, was posted with the text message: “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”

About 11 p.m. Sunday, parents of Valencia High School students contacted the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about the “social media threat,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

A Tweet posted as an advisory on the SCV sheriff’s social media read: “We received inquiries from parents re: Valencia High School, whether it was safe for kids to go to school tomorrow because of possible. social media threat. Yes, it is safe. Detectives checked out the social media post, made contact with the student and parents. There is no threat.”

“The post had a photo from a movie and the words ‘Don’t go to school tomorrow.’ It’s one of those things which, had it happened a couple of years ago, wouldn’t have caused concern. But, now we have to follow a protocol,” Miller told The Signal Monday morning.

The incident was investigated by the SCV Sheriff’s Career Offenders, Burglary, and Robbery Apprehension (COBRA) team.

Once COBRA detectives concluded there was no credible threat, they talked to the student responsible for the post and the parents, Miller said.

