Reminder: Memorial Day will change trash pick-up schedule
By Signal Staff
7 mins ago

Waste Management is reminding Santa Clarita that it’s services will be delayed by one day during the week of Memorial Day.

Trash, recycling, green waste and its commercial services will all start a day later in observance of Memorial Day. Their operations will be closed for the holiday but will resume on Tuesday, May 29.

To contact Waste Management for more information call, (661) 259-2398.

