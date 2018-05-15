Remote location set up in Lancaster for public meeting on Centennial

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Residents wanting a say in the plan to build more than 19,000 homes at the Kern County line — but worried about the long commute into Los Angeles for the public meeting — need not worry as regional planners have set up a remote location for the meeting in Lancaster.

Anyone wishing to weigh in on the Centennial project at the June 6 meeting in L.A. now has the option of driving to Lancaster to participate in the same meeting from the remote location.

“We have set up a remote testimony location at the Council Chambers at Lancaster City Hall, 44933 N. Fern Avenue,” Regional Planning spokesman Mitch Glaser told The Signal Tuesday.

“They (attendees) don’t necessarily need to travel to Downtown Los Angeles in order to provide testimony to the Regional Planning Commission,” he said.

“We will set up a ‘real time’\ video connection at Lancaster City Hall. This way constituents can watch the hearing and/or provide testimony without traveling to Downtown,” Glaser said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning streams its public hearings live over the internet so that constituents can watch at their home or office if they are not planning to provide testimony, Glaser said.

Centennial is a housing development proposed for the upper northwest corner of the unincorporated Los Angeles County, about a mile east of Interstate 5, along Highway 138.

Centennial and its developer, Tejon Ranch Companies, would like to build 19,333 new residences, approximately 8.4 million square feet of commercial and industrial space, new schools, parks, fire stations and a sheriff’s station on the 12,323 acre site.

The California Aqueduct runs through grazing and crop lands.

The project, originally proposed to the county in 2002, is still in its preliminary stages and has not yet received any approvals or entitlements, according to county planners who are still reviewing the developer’s report on the project’s environmental impact.

