Rite Aid plans to keep Thrifty Ice Cream

By Jim Holt

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Although negotiations are ongoing and the merger with Albertsons is yet to be finalized, Rite Aid plans to keeping serving the iconic Thrifty Ice Cream to customers.

“While we have not developed specific plans at this time as the proposed merger is still pending, we remain committed to keeping the iconic Thrifty brand in the marketplace and ensuring that we continue to delight our customers with the Thrifty Ice Cream they know and love,” Ashley Flower, senior manager of public relations for the Rite Air Corporation, told The Signal Tuesday.

Flower contacted The Signal in response to a story Monday about the fate of Thrifty Ice Cream in light of February’s announcement of an Albertsons/Rite Aid merger.

Several Santa Clarita Valley residents, since hearing news of the merger, resorted to social media to express their concern about the fate of Thrifty Ice Cream sold at Rite Aid.

“Since acquiring the brand through the acquisition of Thrifty Payless in 1996, Thrifty Ice Cream has been a cornerstone of the Rite Aid customer experience across the region, for customers young and young at heart,” Flower said Tuesday.

“In fact, over the years, we’ve heard countless stories of generations enjoying our award-winning Thrifty Ice Cream together, in our stores or from the comforts of their home.

“As we work toward completion of the proposed merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc., we remain excited about the significant opportunities the transaction offers to grow our own brand business, which includes Thrifty Ice Cream,” she said.

Like many drug stores a century ago, it boasted having an in-store grill and soda fountain.

When it started out, the company bought ice cream from local suppliers. But, as it grew across Los Angeles County and tried to match the demand, company owners decided to produce their own ice cream in 1940.

In 1976, the company plant moved into its larger, 20,000-square-foot present plant in El Monte. By 2010, it was producing ice cream for close to 600 Rite Aid stores in California.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt