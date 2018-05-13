Santa Clarita celebrates new Burbank Airport-North Station

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita City council celebrated the completion of the Metrolink Burbank Airport-North Station last Thursday.

Joining Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles city Mayor Eric Garcetti and Metrolink; Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean spoke during a press event at the station.

The new station will allow Santa Clarita residents a direct route to Hollywood-Burbank Airport, as well as a connection to downtown Los Angeles.



“Many of our residents work outside of the Santa Clarita Valley and will greatly benefit from Metrolink providing this much-needed alternative mode of transportation. This new, convenient daily connection will also allow the rest of Southern California easier access to Santa Clarita,” said McLean.

Santa Clarita has three Metrolink stations that reside on the Antelope Valley Metrolink line, which allows travel to Union Station and Lancaster. The new station allows air travelers to access Hollywood-Burbank airport through a free shuttle. The station is also within walking district of the Airport.

For more information about the new station visit Metrolink’s website.