Santa Clarita deputies seek help finding missing man
Sheriff, crime scene, crime, arrest, LASD
By Perry Smith
4 mins ago

Santa Clarita Valley deputies are seeking a missing man who has special needs, and has been missing for the last several hours.

“He was last seen a few hours ago by Mcbean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard,” according to Sheriff’s Station PIO Shirley Miller. “He has a distinctive mole on the left side of his face.”

Sheriff’s officials also posted the following description on Twitter on Friday morning.

ADVISORY AT RISK’ AUTISTIC MAN. Male Hispanic, 20, brown hair, brown eyes, mole on left cheek, 5’02”, 170 lb. Last seen McBean/Valencia 9:30 AM Fri. Wearing gry hoodie ‘Criminal Minds’ logo, salmon colored O’Neill t-shirt, blue jeans, blk backpack. CALL 911 IF SEEN.

Santa Clarita deputies were seen searching through the trails and in the area, as well.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Sheriff, crime scene, crime, arrest, LASD

Santa Clarita deputies seek help finding missing man

4 mins ago
Add Comment
Perry Smith

Santa Clarita Valley deputies are seeking a missing man who has special needs, and has been missing for the last several hours.

“He was last seen a few hours ago by Mcbean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard,” according to Sheriff’s Station PIO Shirley Miller. “He has a distinctive mole on the left side of his face.”

Sheriff’s officials also posted the following description on Twitter on Friday morning.

ADVISORY AT RISK’ AUTISTIC MAN. Male Hispanic, 20, brown hair, brown eyes, mole on left cheek, 5’02”, 170 lb. Last seen McBean/Valencia 9:30 AM Fri. Wearing gry hoodie ‘Criminal Minds’ logo, salmon colored O’Neill t-shirt, blue jeans, blk backpack. CALL 911 IF SEEN.

Santa Clarita deputies were seen searching through the trails and in the area, as well.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith