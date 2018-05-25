Santa Clarita deputies seek help finding missing man

By Perry Smith

Santa Clarita Valley deputies are seeking a missing man who has special needs, and has been missing for the last several hours.

“He was last seen a few hours ago by Mcbean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard,” according to Sheriff’s Station PIO Shirley Miller. “He has a distinctive mole on the left side of his face.”

RT this to spread it around. one of the special needs kids Cody from Valencia is missing so if you’ve seen him or heard anything please contact the sheriffs dep. to bring him home safely. Spread this around guys it’s important his family finds him. pic.twitter.com/j3VEtbfnGB — Two Step (@chriscollier777) May 25, 2018

Sheriff’s officials also posted the following description on Twitter on Friday morning.

ADVISORY AT RISK’ AUTISTIC MAN. Male Hispanic, 20, brown hair, brown eyes, mole on left cheek, 5’02”, 170 lb. Last seen McBean/Valencia 9:30 AM Fri. Wearing gry hoodie ‘Criminal Minds’ logo, salmon colored O’Neill t-shirt, blue jeans, blk backpack. CALL 911 IF SEEN.

Santa Clarita deputies were seen searching through the trails and in the area, as well.