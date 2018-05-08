Santa Clarita invited to attend “Hit The Trail” bike ride

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth will be hosting the annual “Hit the Trail” Community Bike Ride on May 12.

The bike ride is at Valencia Heritage Park and goes from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition to Smyth, city staff and local businesses are slated to attend to show community support. Cyclists of all ages and experience levels are invited to ride together and explore the City of Santa Clarita’s trail system. The free event includes a guided, non-competitive bicycle ride, and a family fun fair with activities and giveaways.

There will be a choice of a full nine-mile route or a shorter, four-mile route for those with younger children. The ride will begin and end at the park.

Jersey Mike’s Subs has partnered with the City on the event, offering free sandwiches to those who ride, while supplies last.

Valencia Heritage Park is located at 24155 Newhall Ranch Road.

For more information, contact Pat Downing at PDowning@santa-clarita.com or at (661) 250-3783.