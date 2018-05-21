Santa Clarita recognized National Bike Week with ‘Cycling Bear’

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita City Council hosted a dedication ceremony on Friday morning to celebrate a public art addition to one of the City’s busiest trails.

The Santa Clarita Cycling Bear, by artist Frank Rock, was installed earlier this month along the Chuck Pontius Commuter-Rail Trail adjacent to Valencia Boulevard (near the AMPM station on 23106 Valencia Boulevard).

Mayor Laurene Weste emceed the event which was also attended by Councilwoman Marsha McLean, art commissioners, the Santa Clarita Valley Bicycle Coalition and other dignitaries. Leesa Danzig from State Assemblyman Dante Acosta’s office and Gary Lopez from Representative Steve Knight’s office were present at the event and presented certificates.

The Santa Clarita Cycling Bear was painted by artist Frank Rock. The theme was inspired by the Amgen Tour of California (ATOC), a prestigious cycling event which the City has hosted a record thirteen times.

The public art piece is part of the California Bear Project, a project developed in August 2004 by the City of Santa Clarita to install-life-size grizzly bear sculptures throughout the community. Each bear replica measures over 10 feet in length and is over five feet tall, and represents different Santa Clarita themes.

“Artwork like this, by artist Frank Rock, not only enriches the community with its beauty – it also ignites the imagination of those who see it and encourages thought, different perspectives and discussion,” said Mayor Weste.

The Santa Clarita Cycling Bear is the sixth bear sculpture to be displayed in the community. Other bear sculptures on display throughout the City include the Santa Clarita Transit Center, Valencia Heritage Park, The Patios at Valencia Town Center, Old Town Newhall Library and at Golden Valley High School.

For more information on the event or the Santa Clarita Cycling Bear, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Katherine Cooksey at (661) 250-3777 or at KCooksey@santa-clarita.com.

The above information was shared with The Signal via a city of Santa Clarita news release.