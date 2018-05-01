Saugus homeowner run down by suspected intruder

By Jim Holt

1 hour ago

A homeowner who confronted a strange man he found at his home Saugus home was struck and injured Tuesday, after the man he confronted outside his home then got into a car and ran the homeowner down, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

The incident happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Sidani Lane, near Maitland Lane, just west of Whites Canyon Road.

“He confronted him and he was hit,” Lt. Andy Dahring of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call and began treating the victim immediately, a Fire Department captain told The Signal.

“This was an auto versus pedestrian,” he said.

Deputies were advised by their dispatcher to look for a heavy set Hispanic man, between 230 and 250 pounds, wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

The man was reported to be driving a black four-door sedan, last seen driving southbound on Plum Canyon Road.

