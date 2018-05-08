Saugus resident to star in new Disney Channel series

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Ruby Rose Turner, a 12-year-old who was born and raised in Saugus, will star in Disney Channel’s newest comedy series set to premiere this fall.

Turner, the Saugus-born star who’s made appearances on popular television shows such as “Fuller House” and “Black-ish,” will play the starring role of Cameron Wrather on Disney Channel’s “Coop and Cami Ask The World” alongside Dakota Lotus, who will assume the role of Cooper Wrather.

The show’s plot focuses on a brother-sister duo who make nearly all of their decisions by crowdsourcing opinions from the millions of followers on Cooper’s online channel, “Would You Wrather.”

Disney Channel’s live-action comedy show is targeted at children aged six to 14, and the series will focus on two middle school siblings who turn to other internet users to help them make decisions.

“(Ruby) is so excited to get to work,” said Natalie Turner, the mother Ruby. “It’s certainly been a long road.”

Turner is a young actress who entered the limelight when she participated as a dancer in the TV series, “Sabado Gigante,” according to IMDB. The Spanish TV program, which is aired by Univision, is considered to be the most enduring variety series in television history and earned distinction for being the longest running TV program on Univision.

Turner was only seven-years-old when she successfully auditioned to appear in the dance series. She has continued to perform in several dance competitions, which includes a special episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ broadcasted by ABC.

Turner and Disney’s newest series “Coop and Cami Ask The World” are expected to air on television sometime in the fall once production is finalized.